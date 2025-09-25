Two sisters are begging for money to help with legal fees after they were both arrested for vandalising a Charlie Kirk memorial.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two sisters, Kerri Melissa Rollo and Kaylee Heather Rollo, were arrested in Arkansas for allegedly vandalising a memorial dedicated to conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The women are accused of ripping up signs and kicking over candles at the Benton County Courthouse memorial, with one sister photographed giving a middle finger.

They were filmed shredding signs memorializing Kirk and kicking the candles over in footage that went viral online. “F–k Charlie Kirk,” Kerri, who uses they pronouns, said in the video, before flipping two middle fingers at the camera. “Film all you want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both arrested on 17 September. Both sisters face charges of first-degree criminal mischief, with Kaylee Rollo also charged with obstruction of governmental operations; Kerri’s bond was set at $15,000, while Kaylee’s was $7,500.

Two sisters are begging for money to help with legal fees after they were both arrested for vandalising a Charlie Kirk memorial. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

Following the incident, the sisters claim they have been doxxed, harassed, and that Kerri was fired, leading them to launch a GoFundMe campaign for legal fees. After they were arrested, Kerri was also fired from work at an Arkansas restaurant, and Kaylee’s boyfriend dumped her and told her to move out, the Daily Mail reported.

Kaylee Rollo wrote on their GoFundMe: “After the recent events Charlie Kirk’s death, my sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job. This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional.

“This is unfortunate, but anything helps. Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“UPDATE: MY SIBLING AND I WERE ARRESTED FOR THIS PROTEST. WE HAVE BEEN THREATENED, DOXXED, HARASSED, AND FIRED. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING FOR LEGAL COUNSEL AND COURT FEES.”

The sisters set a target of $18,000 and they have nearly reached it. Currently $17,416 has been donated to help the sisters.

Kirk, a father of two young children, was assassinated on Sept. 10, when a single shot allegedly fired by Tyler Robinson, 22, struck him as he spoke at Utah Valley University.