President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the White House about medical findings according to his official schedule.

A White House official told ABC News to expect a "historic" announcement related to autism. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is scheduled to hold a briefing at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the White House.

A few hours later, at 4 p.m. ET, President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement related to children's health. This will be 9pm UK time.

An official told ABC News the president will announce "historic progress" on his pledge "to address America's rising rate of autism." Donald Trump’s administration will warn that paracetamol can raise the risk of autism, according to reports.

Federal health officials, contrary to medical guidelines, will on Monday raise concerns about pregnant women’s use of the painkiller, which is one of the most widely used medications in the world. Citing limited research that suggests a possible link between the over-the-counter drug, also known as acetaminophen and Tylenol in the US, and an increased risk of autism in children, officials will warn women to avoid using it early on during pregnancy unless they have a fever, four sources told The Washington Post.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, his health secretary, has said the US is in the grip of an “autism epidemic” fuelled by “environmental toxins”, without providing any evidence. Officials are also expected to announce efforts to explore using the drug leucovorin to treat autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours and communication.

Trump teased the announcement at Charlie Kirk’s memorial on Sunday, telling the thousands: “Tomorrow we’re going to have one of the biggest announcement[s] … medically, I think, in the history of our country. I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.”

In recent decades, autism has been diagnosed at higher rates in American children. One in 31 children in the US are diagnosed with autism by their eighth birthday, compared with 1 in 150 children in 2000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

In the UK, a study in 2021 found a 787 per cent rise in the number of diagnoses between 1998 and 2018. Experts remain undecided about the dramatic increase in diagnoses. It is partly the result of increased awareness and testing, but many researchers believe that beyond the genes linked to the condition, lifestyle and environmental factors play a part.