The boyfriend of Mary Kate Cornett, the American college student who found herself at the centre of viral rumours that she slept with her partner’s dad, has spoken out.

Evan Solis has taken to Instagram to blast the 'unbelievable rumours' against his girlfriend and his dad, private banker Erik Solis.

It was earlier this week that Mary-Kate’s name went viral after a Snapchat conversation was shared widely across the internet which seemed to show that she and Erik had slept together - and Evan had forgiven her and they had remained in a relationship.

Evan’s lengthy Instagram statement, which was posted yesterday, (February 28), alongside a photo of him read: “These past couple of days have been extremely difficult for everyone in my life. The unbelievable rumors about my family and Mary Kate’s are unacceptable and need to be addressed. The accusations are unequivocally false. Also, my faith in my father and our relationship is unwavering. He is wholly innocent and being unfairly slandered with no opportunity to speak on his own behalf prior to these horrendously false statements.

He went on: “I appreciate the support from everyone who knows us well enough to negate the claims and shut it down. I also want to thank everyone who has reached out to my family and hers with kind words and reassurances. Please know that spreading outrageous accusations with no regard to veracity is as inexcusable as starting the rumor itself. What we say and believe have real consequences for others. I pray we can use this painful moment to learn and grow going forward.”

This is Evan’s only Instagram post, so it appears he has created his Instagram page just to post his statement. He has already gained almost 3,000 followers in the last 24 hours.

His message follows on from Mary Kate’s own Instagram statement, which was published earlier on the same day. In a similar approach which included posting a picture of herself alongside her statement, Mary Kate wrote: “My name is Mary Kate Cornett, and I would like to discuss the events that have happened over the past few days. First of all, this rumor is 100% completely false and it is quite frankly, inexcusable that such disturbing accusations went viral.

“During this difficult time, my family and I have been overwhelmed with support from people all over the country. Thank you, it mattered! I especially appreciate the support from those who know me well enough to know how ridiculous this is.

“It is important to note that harassment and bullying of this manner is NEVER okay. Cyber attacks based on nothing but lies and misinformation happen all too often. This experience has awakened me to the dangers of how we all can be manipulated to believe things we read on social media that are not true. My hope is that I am able to use the heartbreak and pain I have felt to help others that go through things like this in the future.”

The orifinal Snapchat message which went viral read: “They (Mary Kate Cornett and Erik Solis) went to like dinner and drinks and was like buying her drinks and stuff and then they like got with each other or something. And then, um, that was like the 1st time.”

As Cornett is a student at the University of Mississippi, the story became known as the Ole Miss affair.