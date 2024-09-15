New York City: Girl, 10, dies after falling from window following 'fight with mum about using iPad'
Police were called to 2157 Southern Boulevard in East Tremont around 8:45 p.m. Thursday (12 September) on a report that a girl had fallen out of a building window. The young girl may have been home alone when she took the tumble, and police said she had injuries indicating a fall from a high elevation.
She was taken by private vehicle to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the police. Sources told CBS News that the girl and her mother had argued about using an iPad earlier that day.
The mother left around 4:30 p.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When she returned home, she found the girl lying in the courtyard outside their building, the sources added.
Police are reviewing the surveillance video to try and determine if the child was supervised and whether she fell from a window or the roof. The city medical examiner will determine the cause of the child’s death, police said.
No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made in the case. Bronx resident Madeleine Martinez told CBS News: “That’s incredibly sad. Someone lost their child, cousin, little kid, probably missed by her friends at school. No, that’s crazy”.
