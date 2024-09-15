Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old girl has fallen to her death from a building window in New York.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to 2157 Southern Boulevard in East Tremont around 8:45 p.m. Thursday (12 September) on a report that a girl had fallen out of a building window. The young girl may have been home alone when she took the tumble, and police said she had injuries indicating a fall from a high elevation.

She was taken by private vehicle to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the police. Sources told CBS News that the girl and her mother had argued about using an iPad earlier that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 10-year-old girl has fallen to her death from a building window in New York. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The mother left around 4:30 p.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When she returned home, she found the girl lying in the courtyard outside their building, the sources added.

Police are reviewing the surveillance video to try and determine if the child was supervised and whether she fell from a window or the roof. The city medical examiner will determine the cause of the child’s death, police said.

No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made in the case. Bronx resident Madeleine Martinez told CBS News: “That’s incredibly sad. Someone lost their child, cousin, little kid, probably missed by her friends at school. No, that’s crazy”.