New York City shooting: At least 11 injured after mass shooting outside Amazura nightclub celebrating New Year's Day
The gunfire erupted near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica just before 11:20 pm on Wednesday night (1 January), according to police and sources. The victims have been transported to area hospitals including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen’s Children Medical Center, according to sources.
Amazura has an expansive interior with a capacity for 4,000 people and regularly hosts DJs and live performances. The motive behind the event is currently unknown and the potential shooter is yet to be identified.
Footage captured by an onlooker on their balcony showed a heavy police presence surrounding the building around midnight local time. The Queens Police Department has not yet held a press conference to provide further details but is expected to do so in the coming hours.
