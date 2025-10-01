An apartment building in the Bronx has partially collapsed this morning (Wednesday October 1), reportedly due to a gas explosion.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The explosion happened at NYCHA's Mitchel Houses on Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section in the Bronx, New York, just after 8am local time (around 1pm UK time). New York City Fire Department say there's a ‘major emergency’ response to the incident.

The force of the explosion apparently collapsed the incinerator shaft of the 17-story building. The rest of the building appeared to be stable with no apartments affected, according to ABC7. There is a school across the street from the building, but there are no reports that there an evacuation was needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are now being sent to a community center at 138th Street and Alexander Avenue as the building is being evaluated. A temporary shelter has been created at a community centre at Alexander Avenue, the New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) has said. The firm has also confirmed that the gas supply to the building has been cut off following the partial collapse

The Mitchel Houses are one of New York City's 335 public housing developments across the city. The accommodation is for low and middle income New Yorkers. The agency that oversees public housing in the area, however, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), has faced criticism over the years for their ability to maintain safe and clean buildings for residents, according to the BBC. In 2018, it faced lawsuits from tenants and federal prosecutors over conditions at the residences, according to the publication.

New York City's Fire Department has recently shared a photo from the scene. The aerial image shows a large part of the side of the building is missing. A large pile of rubble is on the street.

An apartment building in the Bronx, New York, has partly collapsed - reportedly due to a gas explosion. Photo by New York City Fire Department/X/@FDNY. | New York City Fire Department/X/@FDNY

A New York City official said that there are no known injuries at this time. Emergency responders and police dogs will search the damaged area, however, and also look through the debris, to make sure there are no injuried parties. Drones will also be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New York City Emergency Management has warned people to expect traffic delays near the site of the incident, at Alexander Avenue & East 135th Street, as emergency personnel continue to do their work.

A collapsed underground water main was also reported as a result of the explosion. The NYCHA has said it is working with local agencies, as well as with utility company ConEd, to investigate what caused the partial building collapse.

At a press conference about the incident, which took place just after 11am local time or 4pm UK time, The New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed there are no known casualties. He has also confirm the cause of the incident is still not known, but that the possibility of a gas leak is being looked in to.

Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker spoke afterwards said that at this time, the fire department believe that the explosion happened in a boiler room of the shaft. The next person to speak was Zachary Iscol from New York City Emergency Management, who said that some demolition is going to take place to help restore services such as heat and water to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Adams then returned to the podium and said today (Wednesday October 1) is the day the building heaters were turned on in preparation for the colder months of the year, and asa result a lot of residents had been putting on the switches to their boilers. He urged residents to take precautions when gas is involved.

NYCHA's chief operating officer Eva Trimble added that all public housing boilers are checked during the summer, and they are waiting for the results of an investigation.

* This is a breaking news story. We’ll update it with more information as we get it.