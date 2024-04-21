Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 66-year-old woman has been taken into custody by Monroe Country Sheriff’s Office after crashing into a birthday party at a boat club, leaving two children dead and 15 more injured.

The incident took place at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, 30 miles south of Detroit, Michigan, at 3pm on Friday when the woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash travelling 25 feet into the building.

Local law enforcement would not name the woman driving the vehicle but said she was taken into custody suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The two children, aged 8 and 5, both died at the scene; they were brother and sister, according to Monroe Country Sheriff Troy Goodnight, while he commented that several more have been seriously injured.

Footage taken from CCTV outside the boat club shows the vehicle involved in the collision speeding through the car park before crashing into the birthday party (Credit: Twitter/X)

“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” he said.

