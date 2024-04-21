Two children dead and 15 injured after drunk driver crashes into children's party in Michigan
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 66-year-old woman has been taken into custody by Monroe Country Sheriff’s Office after crashing into a birthday party at a boat club, leaving two children dead and 15 more injured.
The incident took place at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, 30 miles south of Detroit, Michigan, at 3pm on Friday when the woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash travelling 25 feet into the building.
Local law enforcement would not name the woman driving the vehicle but said she was taken into custody suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
The two children, aged 8 and 5, both died at the scene; they were brother and sister, according to Monroe Country Sheriff Troy Goodnight, while he commented that several more have been seriously injured.
The two children who died at the scene on Saturday were a brother and sister, an eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother. Three children and six adults were taken to area hospitals by two helicopters or ambulances, some with life-threatening injuries. Others injured were given first aid at the scene, and some of them were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.
“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” he said.
Authorities closed down a nearby tavern and planned to execute a search warrant there as part of the investigation. Mr. Goodnough said that the woman may have been there before the incident and authorities were notified.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.