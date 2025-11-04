Former Vice President Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84, his family revealed that he passed away“due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.” Dick Cheney served for two two terms as Vice President under former President George W. Bush.

His family also said: "For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming's Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.

"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country.

"And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84, who is his wife Lynne and daughters, Liz and Mary? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Before becoming vice president to George W. Bush between 2001 and 2009, he also was secretary of defence under George Bush Snr between 1989 and 1993. Dick Cheney was also Gerald Ford's White House chief of staff in the 1970s.

Despite being a Republican Vice President, Dick Cheney supported Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election. Dick Cheney married his wife Lynne in 1964. Lynne Cheney is an American author, scholar and former talk show host. They have two grown daughters, Mary and Elizabeth, three granddaughters, and a grandson.

In 2012, Dick Cheney’s daughter Mary married her longtime partner Heather Poe in Washington DC. In a statement at the time, Dick and Lynne said: "Mary and Heather have been in a committed relationship for many years, and we are delighted that they were able to take advantage of the opportunity to have that relationship recognized.

"Mary and Heather and their children are very important and much loved members of our family and we wish them every happiness.”

Mary Cheney is Managing Partner, New Troy Strategies and according to a biography on Georgetown University’s website, “A veteran corporate and political advisor, Mary Cheney has over 20 years of political and corporate experience with a strong track record of developing creative and innovative solutions for a wide range of clients and issues.

Liz Cheney is an American attorney and former politician who was the U.S. representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district from 2017 to 2023