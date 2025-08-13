Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Welsh Labour politician Hefin David, described as a “much-loved member of the Labour family”.

Welsh Labour politician Hefin David, has died suddenly aged 47. Mr David who has served as the Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016, died on Tuesday (August 13), the day before his 48th birthday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has led the tributes, called him a “powerful voice for the people of Wales”, who dedicated his life to making sure every community in the country had the “opportunities they deserve”.

Mr David’s death was first confirmed by Eluned Morgan, the Welsh First Minister, who described him as a “much-loved member of the Labour family” and an “outstanding politician”. His partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

In a statement following Mr David’s death, Sir Keir said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David. He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.

“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community. Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

Baroness Morgan said: “Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion. He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr David was first elected to Caerphilly County Borough Council at a by-election in March 2007. He worked as a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, teaching human resource management and professional practice to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In 2016, he was elected as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly – succeeding Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, who became police and crime commissioner for Gwent. He served as one of the five Senedd commissioners, responsible for providing the Welsh Parliament with the staff and resources needed.

Gwent Police confirmed a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in the Caerphilly county area on Tuesday. Paramedics attended and confirmed the man had died. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes have been paid by politicians across the Senedd, with former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies calling it “heartbreaking and tragic news”. Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” at the news.

“Hefin represented his constituency with tireless dedication,” he said.“He brought passion, energy, and independence of thought to Senedd proceedings and our parliament will be poorer without him.”