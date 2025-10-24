An outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD is sweeping across the US state of Tennessee.

To date, 31 schools and three child care centers have been affected and at least 178 students and staff members have fallen ill, according to the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD).

The department said cases were first identified in August, but health officials were not notified until early September. It added that it is working closely with schools and child care providers to monitor cases and prevent further spread.

The department did not list the schools affected, but according to local ABC News affiliate WATN-TV at least one is Sherwood Elementary in Memphis.

Parents from the affected schools received alerts about HFMD cases through email and text messages. District officials have said that extra steps were being taken to disinfect classrooms, WATN also reported.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common childhood illness that can also affect adults. It usually gets better on its own in 7 to 10 days, according to the NHS.

The first symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease can be a sore throat, a high temperature and not wanting to eat. The second stage usually starts a few days later and symptoms can include mouth ulcers, which can be painful, a raised rash of spots on the hands and feet, and sometimes the groin area and bottom. The spots can turn into blisters.

HFMD is easily passed on to other people. It's spread in coughs, sneezes, poo and the fluid in the blisters, and people can get it more than once. To reduce the risk of spreading the disease wash your hands often with soap and water, and children's hands too.

People can also use tissues to trap germs when you cough or sneeze, bin used tissues as quickly as possible, not share towels or household items like cups or cutlery and wash soiled bedding and clothing on a hot wash.

As HFMD normally causes mild illness, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says children can continue to attend school or child care centres, however, as long as they don't have a fever, have no uncontrolled drooling from mouth sores and feel well enough to be in class.

The agency did note though that local health departments may require children with HFMD to remain home to control an outbreak.