Kim Kardashian has revealed she has a brain aneurysm - and has blamed it on the stress of divorcing Kanye West.

The mum-of-four, who shares all of her children with her ex-husband Kanye, revealed the information on her family reality show The Kardashians.

In a preview teaser clip for the upcoming season of the family’s Hulu reality series, which aired during the show’s premiere, Kim told her family about her health diagnosis.

In the clip, Kim is seen going into an MRI scanner and later tells her family: “There was a little aneurysm.” When asked for more information about the cause, Kim said doctors told her “just stress”.

After she revealed her aneurysm news, the trailer then cuts to a en emotional Kim discussing her divorce from ex Kanye “Ye” West, father of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “I’m happy it’s over,” she says. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years and had four children together. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Kim has always spoken candidly about struggles with West, who she was married to for seven years between 2014 and 2021, on her show. In the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, she also said that her skin condition recently flared up as a result of stress.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she said as she added she recently felt "pretty tested" by West. “I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said, referencing how she is doing now. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Kim also said that she wants to focus on protecting their children; North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. "It is so f***ing sad," she added, talking about where things stand between them now.

* The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.