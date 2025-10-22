It may have been Dior, and in fact vintage Dior, but I personally (although I liked the colour of it) was not a fan of Kim Kardashian's dress that she wore to the Paris premiere of her new TV series All’s Fair. She was joined by her mum Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian’s gown was designed by John Galliano and styled by Danielle Levi.

Although I know some were a fan of Sarah Paulson’s semi- sheer white suit from Schiaparelli’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection, I once again beg to differ and thought it just didn’t work and thought the accessories made it worse not better.

However, I did think Teyana Taylor, who looked stunning in a gold body-con dress, opted for the right option from Schiaparelli’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection (unlike Sarah Paulson).

Naomi Watts went for a daring sheer lace black dress from Valentino’s spring 2025 couture collection, but again, I just wasn’t a fan. And this is coming from someone who absolutely loves lace!

Niecy Nash on the other hand looked glamorous in black leather and I also liked Hélène Etzi red velvet trouser suit. Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed on the night.

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 45th birthday and was congratulated by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Amy Schumer and her co-star Naomi Watts. In her latest TV role in All’s Fair (created and directed by Ryan Murphy) Kim Kardashian plays Allura Grant on a team of female divorce lawyers.

As of May 2025, Forbes put Kim Kardashian’s wealth at US$1.7 billion.

All's Fair will be out in the UK exclusively on Disney+ in the UK on November 4, 2025.Three episodes will be released at launch, with new episodes streaming weekly on Tuesdays

From left to right: Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Naomi Watts

Teyana Taylor attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)