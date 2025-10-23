Kim Kardashian has said that her strained relationship with Kanye West is actually making her ill.

The 45-year-old star divorced the Stronger rapper - with whom she has children North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and six-year-old Psalm — in 2021 and says while she always wanted to "protect" the musician during their relationship amid his bipolar disorder struggles and erratic behaviour, she has finally stopped feeling a responsibility towards him.

She reflected on the season seven premiere of The Kardashians: "I always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome [with Kanye]. I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him].

"[I'd think] 'I should’ve stuck it out' or 'I could’ve helped', [but] this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally. It is so sad."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | AFP via Getty Images

Kim also dismissed the idea she has the "luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again" because she has to deal with his public allegations against her in relation to their children.

She said: "That’s not my reality. This person — we have four kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]. But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids.

"When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”

The All's Fair star recently felt "pretty tested" by Kanye, which caused her so much stress she had a flare up of skin condition psoriasis.

She said: “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back. I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

The Skims founder was asked in a confessional what goes "through her mind" when Kanye behaves erratically and she explained she is keen to "protect" her children as much as possible.

She said: "My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies. They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behaviour is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”