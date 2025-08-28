Katelynn Strate was 17 and seven months pregnant when she was shot during a road range incident.

Katelynn Strate was travelling with her boyfriend and a third person when she was tragically shot during a road rage incident in Ponchatoula, which is about 50 miles north of New Orleans. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shared an update on Facebook (Tangipahoa is located in the southeastern part of the U.S. state of Louisiana, on the border with Mississippi).

The post from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office read: “This evening, following her family's decision to give the Gift of Life, the victim in this case has officially become a donor hero.

“The young mother has been identified as 17-year-old Katelynn Strate of Ponchatoula. Her 28-week-old baby continues to do well under medical care.

“The charges against the suspect in this case, 54-year-old Barry West, have been upgraded to include one count of 2nd Degree Murder. The remaining three counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder remain, along with one count each of Illegal Use of a Weapon and Obstruction of Justice.”

Pregnant teen Katelynn Strate shot in road rage incident gave birth via C-section before passing away. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

In the first post about the incident, the Tangiphoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said: “Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 24, the 17-year-old victim was in a Ford Expedition with two other people traveling down North Hoover Road in the Ponchatoula area. They encountered West, who was driving a silver Dodge truck in the same direction.

“The investigation has determined after the two vehicles were tailgating and brake-checking each other, West shot one round into the Expedition traveling in front of him where the victim was seated in the front passenger seat. When the driver realized the victim was shot in the head, they called 911 and drove the victim directly to the hospital.”

The New York Times reported that “Ms. Strate was taken to a hospital and placed on life support, where she remained for three days. Late Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that she had died.

“Her baby was delivered by emergency C-section and was “doing well” in a neonatal intensive care unit, the office said.”

A GoFundMe page has been started in memory of Katelynn Strate which reads: “We are raising funds in memory of Katelynn Strate, age 17 who tragically lost her life in a road rage incident yesterday morning in Ponchatoula Louisiana while 27 weeks pregnant. Her baby survived, and we are now seeking help to cover funeral expenses for Katelynn, medical bills, and the essential baby items needed by her grandmother, who will now be caring for the baby.

“Any support you can offer is deeply appreciated.”

Katie Cancienne Liebert shared a message on Facebook which read: “Hey, I started this fundraiser on GoFundMe. It would mean a lot to me if you could donate or share with others. Any kind of help makes a difference and gets me closer to my goal. Thanks so much.”

Tributes have been paid to Katelynn Strate on Facebook and one person wrote: “Just one more reason to resist retaliating while driving. Such a sad outcome for someone who had nothing to do with it.”

Destiny Whiddon took to Facebook and wrote: “Life’s not fair Katelynn Strate, I’m so sorry such a tragic thing happened to such a beautiful soul. We’ll miss you down here, give our people some love for us up there okay? Praying for this family, they mean so much to me.”