Lululemon has partnered with the NFL in a company-first partnership.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women’s sportswear brand is launching an apparel collection featuring the logos of all 32 NFL teams, the company and league announced earlier today (Monday October 27).

It will mark the first time the retailer has offered officially licensed products for the NFL or any of its franchises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection, which will launch tomorrow (Tuesday October 28), will include both men’s and women’s apparel and accessories with NFL team symbols.

Some of Lululemon’s best known items, including its Steady State men’s franchise and women’s styles such as Define, Scuba and Align, are part of the collection.

Celeste Burgoyne, president of Lululemon’s Americas division and global guest innovation, said the retailer sees an opportunity within sports where it can provide “the best product for these fans in the premium space to be able to celebrate their teams.”

Lululemon and NFL have launched a new apparel collection featuring all 32 teams in the league. Photo by Lululemon/ NFL. | Lululemon/ NFL

“It really is about enabling our existing guests to be able to now wear Lululemon in arenas and stadiums, but it’s also about a new guest and expanding and really connecting our worlds in order to grow our guest base,” she said in an interview with CNBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnering with Lululemon on a new collection is another opportunity for the National Football League to broaden its reach for team gear, according to NFL Chief Revenue Officer Renie Anderson.

“We want to make sure we’re creating a variety, an assortment for all fans, from casual to the more classic styles,” Anderson told CNBC. “It’s all a part of that ecosystem of passion and love for the sport and your club, and the ability to express yourself that way, whether it’s fun ways with foam fingers or hats, or in a cool, casual, fashionable way.”

The new items will be available for fans to buy on the NFL’s e-commerce site, as well as at team retail locations, plus via Fanatics, which has a longstanding partnership with the NFL and holds the league’s consumer product licensing rights for fan products.

At the moment, it doesn’t appear as if the products will be available to buy in the UK, and will only be available for US customers.