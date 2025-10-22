Justin Rodgerson leaves behind wife Kristen, two sons Knox and Blake and a baby on the way.

Dad-of-two Justin Rodgerson, whose wife Kristen was expecting their third baby, has tragically died. A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family which reads:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news our dear friend, Justin Rodgerson has left us far too early. He was a devoted spouse, a loving father and loyal friend to so many.

“Justin leaves behind his incredible wife, Kristen, their two young boys Knox and Blake, a baby on the way, his two beloved dogs Opie and Brady as well as countless loved ones and friends. So many times over the last couple of days I have been ask what others could do.

“This is a great place to start. Kristen will need all our support through this incredibly difficult time and money or how bills will get paid is not something she should be worried about at this time. Please consider donating what you can to help ease Kristen’s transition to this heartbreaking new chapter while preparing to welcome their third child.

Dad Justin Rodgerson, who had two young boys and a baby on the way, has tragically died. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“We are raising funds to help ease some of the financial stress—covering immediate expenses, supporting the children's future needs, and allowing Kristen the time and space to grieve and heal.Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful impact. If you’re not in a position to give, please consider sharing this page with others who may be able to help.

“Let’s come together to show this family they are not alone. Thank you for your support, love, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Justin was from Bangor, a city in Maine, USA, located on the banks of the Penobscot River in the northeastern part of the state.