A GoFundMe page has been set up after the sudden passing of Serena Downey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to Serena Downey following her unexpected death. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Serena who is described as ‘a beautiful angel.’ The GoFundMe page reads: “Hi Everyone,it is with our deepest and most heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of most loved friend Serena Downey In Perth Australia, much loved family member and friends of many,

“We are raising funds to assist with the costs associated with having Serena brought back home to her devastated family. Our aim is to relieve some of the financial burden on Serena’s family and to assist with the cost of having her personal belongings brought home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“we hope you can all come together to help in anyway possible

“sleepy tight beautiful Angel.”

Listowel Emmets C.L.G, a Gaelic football club in the heart of North Kerry, Ireland, has paid tribute to Serena on their Facebook page. The tribute reads: “All at Listowel Emmets are deeply saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Serena Downey. We extend our condolences to her family, if anyone would like to support her Go Fund me to help bring Serena home link is below. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Tributes paid to Serena Downey, described as ‘a beautiful angel’ who has tragically died. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

According to reports, Serena Downey, who was 29 and was from Listowel in Co Kerry, had been living in Australia for the past five years and passed away in Perth. Serena’s mother Helen paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook and wrote: "Sleep tight my beautiful baby. I'll miss you forever Serena.

She also wrote: "I can't believe I'll never hear your lovely voice again. Never once hung up the phone without saying love you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serena’s godmother Sarah also paid tribute to her on Facebook and described her as a “wonderfully kind soul, a friend to everyone she met. Always willing to help and always with a smile on her face.

Sarah also wrote: “My beautiful bubbly girl. I will miss you. I will miss our texts, I will miss the excitement in your voice when you say your coming home. Rest easy and hopefully somewhere in the universe your Dad is waiting for you.” 🤍🕊️