11 people have been stabbed in what police believe to be a “random” attack in a popular shop on a busy afternoon.

The victims were all stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, United States, on Saturday afternoon (July 26), by a lone attacker. Six of the injured were still in critical condition in hospital today (Sunday July 27).

“It appears that these were all random acts,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference, as reported by local news outlets. The suspect, a 42-year-old Michigan resident, was taken into custody by police within minutes of the attack, the sheriff’s office said. “The victims were not predetermined,” and there’s no indication of additional suspects and the incident is a “very uncommon” act of violence in the area, the sheriff added.

Bystanders to the crime bravely tried to apprehend the suspect, who has not been named by local police at the time of writing, (on the afternoon of Sunday July 27), and treat the stabbing victims as police and emergency responders rushed to the scene, officials said.

It is reported that at about 4.45pm local time a 42-year-old man entered the Walmart in Garfield Township and, armed with a “folding knife” and stabbed 11 people in the store’s checkout area, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was just at register, and all I hear is ‘someone’s got a knife’,” Anna Luke, a 20-year-old Walmart employee, told CNN affiliate WXYZ. “I heard just people crying and calling their family, their loved ones.” She added that she and others ran from the scene when they realised what was happening.

11 people have been stabbed in what police believe to be a "random attack" in a Walmart shop. Note: Store pictured is stock image. Photo by Adobe Images. | Kevin Brine - stock.adobe.com

Outside the Walmart, which is part of a larger retail park, multiple emergency vehicles who had responded to the scene were seen in the carpark not long after the incident took place, as first responders secured the scene, according to video footage obtained by the Associated Press. Authorities were also seen speaking with employees.

Tiffany DeFell, aged 36, told the Associated Press that she was in the car park when she became aware of the stabbing as people came running from the shop. “It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out … This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living,” she said.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene “within minutes” and took the suspect into custody, the sheriff said. “Citizens in Walmart also assisted in the apprehension and treatment of victims,” the sheriff said, but did not give any more details. The suspect was not injured, he said.

A video on the CNN website appears to show several people confronting a man believed to the suspect in the Walmart car park, yelling at him to “throw the knife” away and lay on the ground. It’s unclear in the video, which is recorded by a bystander from a distance, whether the man was holding anything or throws the alleged knife away. The video also appears to show several people attending to a victim nearby.

All 11 victims were sent to Munson Healthcare, a hospital system in northern Michigan, for treatment following the stabbing attack, according to a statement on their Facebook page. As of this morning, seven are in fair condition and four are in serious condition

Three of the victims underwent surgery after the attack, according to the sheriff, who said the 11 injured people are six men and five women. The names, ages or any other identifying details of the victims have not yet been given. All of the victims were stabbed, Munson spokesperson Megan Brown told the Associated Press.

Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect, including his identity and potential motive. The timing of the suspect’s arraignment and the charges he may face have also not been announced.

State and federal law enforcement are assisting with the investigation into the apparently random attack, officials said. The FBI is assisting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on social media. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab also helped to process the scene on Saturday, according to the sheriff.

Walmart corporate spokesperson Joe Pennington condemned the attack in a statement to CNN. He said: “Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation,” he added.