The governor of Florida's US Presidential campaign shared a video which includes footage of Cillian Murphy's character Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

By order of the Peaky Blinders, Ron DeSantis has been placed on the BBC show's hit list as the Republican Florida governor has started yet another feud whilst continuing his 2024 US presidential campaign.

The team behind the popular British crime drama have taken aim at the American politician in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday (5 July) after an anti-LGBTQ+ campaign video was posted which features footage from the show. Not only did the creators reveal it was used "without permission" but also went on to denounce DeSantis' message.

The advertfrom DeSantis has been received poorly on social media, with Twitter users posting reactions like: "Is Ron DeSantis running for President of Iran?", presumably referring to extremely hardline position he was taking against the LGBTQ+ community, and "This is the worst video I have ever seen in my life and who ever is responsible should be fired immediately."

The video comes at a time when DeSantis' polling in the race to the White House is incredibly low with rival Donald Trump significantly preferred by voters. DeSantis sits at 25%, while Trump is ahead with 52%.

Ron DeSantis posted the controversial US presidential campaign video featuring footage from Peaky Blinders on Wednesday 5 July 2023 - Credit: BBC / Getty

DeSantis' feud with Peaky Blinders comes as he has been locked in a lawsuit with Disney after the company slammed the politician's Parental Rights in Education Act where discussion surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity was banned for pupils aged nine and under. In reaction, Florida lawmakers voted to restructure the 25,000 acre Disney World to oversee development on the land surrounding Disney World, with DeSantis declaring in February: "There is a new sheriff in town" as he was handed the power to change the district’s governing board.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ron DeSantis' campaign video which has made the politician an enemy of the Peaky Blinders.

What was shown in the Ron DeSantis campaign video?

DeSantis' controversial US presidential campaign ad was first posted on @ProudElephantUS and then immediately reposted and shared by the politician's 'Rapid Response' account @DeSantisWarRoom.

The premise of the advert is to slam DeSantis' rival US presidential candidate Donald Trump for his decision to "protect our LGBTQ+ citizens". It appears to mock the American billionaire for being a supporter and standing up for Caitlyn Jenner and her right to choose her own bathroom, as well as for his advocacy of allowing transgender athletes to compete in his Miss Universe pageants.

It then pivots to a clip of LGBTQ+ rapper Tyler The Creator shouting 'Psych' before a number of DeSantis' legislative attacks on the community were boasted. Sandwiched between a clip featuring Christian Bale in American Psycho, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, and two snaps of Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders, the Republican can be seen wearing glasses accompanied by the headline: "DeSantis Signs ‘Most Extreme Slate of Anti-Trans Laws in Modern History".

What did Peaky Blinders say about the Ron DeSantis campaign video?

Distancing themselves from the controversial ad, Peaky Blinders creators issued a statement on social media which reads: "On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders - Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights - we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby's character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis' campaign was obtained without permission or official licence. We do not support nor endorse the video's narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner."

Has Ron DeSantis responded to the criticism of his US presidential campaign video?

