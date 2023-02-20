The US President’s visit comes ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

US President Joe Biden has made a secret trip to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky - his first visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion almost a year ago.

Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital this morning, 20 February, after taking a train from Poland, ahead of the war’s one-year anniversary on Friday. The visit was planned covertly, with the Democrat departing Washington DC without notice after having dinner with his wife on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US President is scheduled to arrive in Warsaw tomorrow, 21 February, for a two-day visit, however officials had repeatedly denied that there were any plans to also visit neighbouring Ukraine. On Sunday, the White House said Biden was still in Washington, when in fact he was en-route to war-torn Ukraine.

He delivered remarks and met Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional £500 million dollars (£416 million) in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” he said.

US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv. Credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Times reported that Biden told advisers that he wanted to mark the first anniversary of the invasion by reassuring allies that his administration remains committed to supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement