US President Joe Biden has made a secret trip to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky - his first visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion almost a year ago.
Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital this morning, 20 February, after taking a train from Poland, ahead of the war’s one-year anniversary on Friday. The visit was planned covertly, with the Democrat departing Washington DC without notice after having dinner with his wife on Saturday night.
The US President is scheduled to arrive in Warsaw tomorrow, 21 February, for a two-day visit, however officials had repeatedly denied that there were any plans to also visit neighbouring Ukraine. On Sunday, the White House said Biden was still in Washington, when in fact he was en-route to war-torn Ukraine.
He delivered remarks and met Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional £500 million dollars (£416 million) in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” he said.
Biden’s visit comes after both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer travelled to Kyiv in recent weeks, and Zelensky also visited London and Paris.
The New York Times reported that Biden told advisers that he wanted to mark the first anniversary of the invasion by reassuring allies that his administration remains committed to supporting Ukraine.
More to follow.