The representative for Georgia and far-right conspiracy theorist held a demonstration outside the courthouse Donald Trump was arrested at for felony charges

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become one of the most recognisable faces and names within the US Republican party.

The representative for Georgia has risen up in the ranks of the party since Donald Trump's presidency in 2016. She remains closely tied to the former president, who now finds himself at centre of a criminal investigation over falsified business records. Greene made a show of solidarity for the controversial figure outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse, but battled with anti-Trump protesters to be heard.

She has also been instrumental in Trump's claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" by the Democrats. Greene headed rallies in favour of the former president's false claims and has been heavily critical of the Biden administration.

Greene is also a well-known far-right conspiracy theorist. She has platformed theories around 9/11, mass shootings and the Clinton family.

Here's everything you need to know about Marjorie Taylor Greene and her views.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Greene was born in Georgia in 1974. She ran general contracting company Taylor Commercial with her husband, Perry from 2002, after her father sold the company to the couple.

She exited her role as chief financial officer in 2011. Greene went on to to work as a personal trainer and CrossFit trainer, and later owned a CrossFit gym with her business partner Travis Mayer.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become one of the most controversial figures in the US Republican party. (Credit: Getty Images)

How did she start her political career?

Greene became interested in politics during the 2016 presidential race, which Donald Trump went onto win. She became involved with multiple conspiracy theory websites throughout this time and began attending republican rallies and events.

She was first elected to the house of representatives during the 2020 election. Greene was re-elected during the 2022 Midterms.

What are her political views?

Greene is a far-right politician in the US. She has heavily criticised the Biden administration throughout its tenure.

She criticised the US support given to Ukraine after the invasion of Russia. Greene was accused of platforming Russian propaganda while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in her career, she advocated for calls to execute members of the Democratic Party, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. As a result of this, the House of Representatives have barred her from taking part in these endorsements.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Greene became a prominent critic of control measures, such as mask wearing and lockdown. She was fined multiple times for not wearing a mask on the floor of the House - she later wore a mask during the Biden administration's first session with the words 'TRUMP WON' emblazoned across it.

Greene is pro-gun and has campaigned for gun ownership policies. After the Highland Park parade shooting in 2022, she said that the incident had been "designed to make Republicans go along with more gun control" as the violence had been perpetrated in a "rich, white neighbourhood".

Her platforming of far-right conspiracy theories has been criticised by many. Greene has supported such theories such as QAnon and Pizzagate, the latter of which accused high profile members of the Democratic Party of running an organised human trafficking ring out of a pizzeria in Washington D.C.