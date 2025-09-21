Fans of the theme park were planning to visit during Halloween.

A popular theme park in California has announced that it is closing for the rest of 2025. Sesame Place San Diego shared a statement on their Instagram which read: “Sesame Place will transition to a seasonal schedule, making every visit filled with more excitement, attractions, and activities to enjoy.

“By focusing on our most popular times of year, we can deliver the best possible experience from the moment guests arrive until the moment they leave. The park’s final operating day for this season will be Sunday, September 21, and we look forward to welcoming friends and families back in Spring 2026!

“To honor current 2025 Season Pass Holders and ensure continued value, the park is providing each pass holder with a complimentary SeaWorld Fun Card valid through the remainder of the year. This added benefit offers unlimited admission to SeaWorld and access to seasonal events including Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration.”

Beloved Theme Park abruptly closes for the rest of 2025- and fans are not happy. Photo: sesameplaceca/Instagram | sesameplaceca/Instagram

In response to the news, one fan wrote: “This is extremely disappointing!! My daughter’s 2nd birthday is coming up and we just bought tickets to celebrate her birthday in November! I’m devastated by this news. I have been so excited to take her as Elmo is her favorite character in the whole world and she is obsessed with Sesame Street.

“We just paid for our hotel and made all our birthday plans around this. We also paid for all day food at the park. Are we going to be getting our money back for that? This is so sad.”

Another fan said: “i just barely got our season pass and was looking forward to taking our 21 month old to meet Elmo and take halloween and Christmas photos. this is so unacceptable! i don’t want seaworld passes! i wanted my daughter to experience the magic of sesame street. no refund offer either?!”

There were many other fans who shared similar comments. Another person said: “We're really disappointed to hear this since we bought an annual pass expecting to use it all year. Given that Sesame Place is just a few minutes from our house and we already have SeaWorld passes, we were looking forward to visiting often.

“With fall break coming up, many families, including ours, had plans to visit during this time. Would it be possible to extend our annual passes by the amount of time we're losing due to the closure (about 3 months and 1 week)? This would help make up for the inconvenience and allow us to get the most out of our passes.”

Another fan of the park said: “VERY SHORT NOTICE WE ALREADY BROUGHT FLIGHTS. Good lord🥹🥹🥹.”

In December 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sesame Street was “hitting the open market” and said: The long-running children’s series is looking for a new home for its original episodes, after Warner Bros. Discovery opted not to renew the Sesame output deal with HBO and Max.”