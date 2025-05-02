Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major theme park and waterpark will close permanently at the end of the 2025 season after 50 years.

Six Flags America is set to close on November 2. Located in Maryland, Six Flags America has several rollercoasters and water rides, as well as live shows and entertainment.

The park also only recently opened SteamTown, in June last year, replacing the former Coyote Creek area. The steampunk-themed land features several different rides including a water rapids and a rollercoaster reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour.

Hurricane Harbor, which is the region’s biggest water park, will also close permanently. Richard Zimmerman, the president and CEO of Six Flags, said: "As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," reports The Sun US.

Over 70 full-time staff will be impacted by the closure, as the 500-acre site is put on the market for redevelopment. He added: "We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio”. Six Flags bosses have confirmed that any visitors who have purchased a season ticket for this year, will not be impacted by the closure.