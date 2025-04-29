Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several iconic and popular Disney World rides will be closed this summer.

Some rides are getting major upgrades, some are saying goodbye for good, and a few are just taking a little summer break and will be re-opening. Listed below are the rides that will be closed this summer.

Permanently closed rides

It’s Tough to Be a Bug

If you were hoping to see Flik and friends under the Tree of Life, it’s officially too late. “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” permanently closed this spring. Zootopia: Better Zoogether will be taking over the space. No exact opening date yet, but with Zootopia 2 coming to theaters Thanksgiving weekend, there’s a good chance the new show will open right around then.

TriceraTop Spin – Permanently Closed

TriceraTop Spin has closed for good as construction ramps up for the brand-new Tropical Americas land. Goodbye Dinoland USA, hello (eventually) Encanto vibes.

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy – Permanently Closed

If you’re a Lightning McQueen fan, sad news: the Racing Academy is permanently closed. In its place, Disney’s bringing the brand-new Villains Unfairly Ever After Show, debuting May 27, 2025. Honestly? We’re hyped for some villain love.

Re-opening rides

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom’s got a few heavy-hitters on pause this summer, so make sure you plan around these.

Astro Orbiter

If you’re a fan of spinning high above Tomorrowland, you’ll have to wait just a little longer. Astro Orbiter will stay closed until sometime later this summer.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is officially closed for a long refurb and won’t be back until 2026. No “wildest ride in the wilderness” for a while.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

This one’s still open for now, but heads up: Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is closing for major enhancements starting in August. It’ll be down into 2026, so get your galactic hero training in while you still can.

Hall of Presidents

Per tradition, Hall of Presidents is getting its update to welcome the new President. Disney hasn’t shared an official reopening date yet, but it’ll be back…eventually.

Test Track

Test Track is getting a full redesign, but the good news is it’s set to reopen late summer 2025. Timing is still vague, so if you’re visiting earlier in the summer, plan to skip it.

Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach will take a short break for refurbishment from May 1st through May 20th. After that, it’ll reopen for the full summer season — and for the first time since 2019, all six Disney World parks (that’s four theme parks and both water parks) will be open at the same time.