Influencer Chloe Stott and her husband Parker were on their way to tell their families they were expecting a child over the Christmas period when they died in a car crash

Chloe Stott and her husband Parker, who were expecting a child together, were killed after their car collided with a truck-tractor in Arizona, United States, while they were travelling home for Christmas 2023. Photo by Instagram/Parker and Chloe Forever.

A skincare influencer and her husband who were expecting a baby boy together have been killed in a car crash.

Chloe Stott, who owned a beauty shop called Clover Skin Bar, and her husband Parker, were driving from Utah to Arizona, United States, last Wednesday (December 20) when their car collided with a truck-tractor along US 92 in Wickenburg, Arizona, according to local TV reports.

The pair, who were both in their 20s, were reportedly travelling home for the festive season, where they planned to tell their families that they were pregnant. “They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” according to a statement on a GoFundMe page set up in the late couple's honour.

The purpose of the GoFundMe page is to provide the necessary financial support for their families, "whose lives changed in the blink of an eye". According to the page, any money raised will pay for medical bills, financial support and funeral services, among many other things.

An Instagram account, called Parker And Chloe Forever, was also created after the fatal crash and now has more than 28,000 followers, with the follower count growing on a daily basis. Chloe, aged 24, died at the scene, one post on the page said. The post continued: “Chloe was extremely uplifting, inspiring, accomplished, and such a bright influence to so many around her."

Parker was treated for severe injuries at the Arizona Burn Centre, according to the GoFundMe page. After three surgeries, however, his family was informed he had also died. “Parker grew his angel wings to fly him to Heaven to be with his sweet love Chloe and their baby,” a post said on the page stated.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $200,000 (around £156,692) at the time of writing (on Wednesday December 28), and more donations are being received on a daily basis.

“As deeply saddened as we are to [lose] Parker, who had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives and brought us all so much happiness here on Earth, we are so thankful for God’s mercy that he gets to be with Chloe and relieved from all this pain,” one Instagram post read.

“We know they are in a better place and get to be together. We know they will be watching over us, cheering us all on until we get to reunite with them again. We love you forever Chloe and Parker.”

The couple had two dogs, Frank and Georgia, who also had their own Instagram page. One post online explained that the pups were involved in the accident, but made it out with just a few scratches and bruises. They are currently with the Stott family and "getting lots of care and love".

Posts of the memorial Instagram page appear to show that a candlelight vigil was held in the couple's memory over the festive period. Fans who could not be at the memorial have taken to social media to share their condolences. One person said: "My heart is so burdened over this tragedy, even as a stranger."