Instagram influencer Maria Sofia Valim has died suddenly at the age of 19 following a liver transplant, just days after she posted this image of herself smiling at a Taylor Swift concert. Photo by Instagram/Maria Sofia Valim.

Tributes have been paid to a teenage Instagram star who has died following a liver transplant, just days after enjoying a Taylor Swift concert.

Maria Sofia Valim's last post, on Saturday November 25, showed her enjoying herself at the gig, but just days later, on Tuesday December 5, her father revealed via her social media page that the 19-year-old was seriously ill and a donor was needed. Two days later, an emergency procedure was carried out. But, now her father has confirmed that Valim has died.

Fans of Valim have been left devastated by her sudden death, and have been leaving tributes to her online. But, just who was Valim, what happened to her, and what tributes have been left to her? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Maria Sofia Valim?

Maria Sofia Valim was a 19-year-old Brazilian Instagram influencer. She had 108,000 followers on her account, @SofiaValim. She was known for sharing her daily routine and beauty tips online, and she also posted many photos of her holiday trips to places across the world and meals she enjoyed. Her last Instagram post, published less than two weeks before her untimely death, showed her grinning as she attended a Taylor Swift concert. The image was captioned "soooooo happy".

What happened to Maria Sofia Valim?

Valim's father, Vitor Valim, made a shock announcement via his Instagram page last Tuesday about her health issues, in which he referred to her by her middle name as she tended to use this as her first. He said: "My eldest daughter Sofia is experiencing a serious health problem, which has led to her joining the queue for a liver transplant this morning. We would like to ask you to pray for my daughter and for all those who love her."

Two days later, Vitor, who is the mayor of the Brazilian municipality of Caucaia in the north-east state of Ceara, returned to his page and wrote: "After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case. This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be an observation period so that we can find out if Sofia's body will accept the new organ.

"I would like to express my sincerest thanks to the donor's family for their sensitivity and for helping to restorr my daughter's life. God bless you. Please continue with your prayers and sending positive energy in this new stage of Sofia's fight."

Sadly, on Saturday (December 9), he then returned once more to Instagram to deliver the upsetting news that Maria Sofia had died. He said: "It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia. Unfortunately, her body couldn't resist. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering."

It has not revealed at the time of writing, on Tuesday December 12, what prompted the health problems that led to her needing a liver transplant.

What tributes have been left to Maria Sofia Valim?

Fans, friends and well-wishers have left many tributes to Valim on her Instagram account and have also left messages of support to her family.

A friend and fellow influencer, commenting on the photo of Valim at the Taylor Swift's concert. said: 'I don't even know how many messages I've already sent you, but I'm writing to you once again. You will always be remembered with exactly that smile. Thank you for being so generous, thank you for being so helpful, thank you for believing so much in my biggest dream, helping me, cheering me on and encouraging me.

"I will carry everything with me for the rest of my life. I will always thank you. I will continue to pray for you every day. I know that God will receive you with unconditional love. Rest in peace, my love."

Fashion model Larissa Farias said: "I am going to love you for ever." Digital creator Livia Benocio wrote: "Most beautiful princess! You shone here and you will shine like a little star beside our Father! Rest in peace. Family and friends cry at her departure but Heaven is celebrating welcoming you."

Her former teacher Aluisio Cavalcante Junior wrote: 'Sofia was my student. I remember your sweetness and affection during the time we lived together. There are no words to be said at this moment, just one certainty: her life was special, she was greatly loved, especially by her family, followed by the love of her friends, and she left many beautiful seeds in the hearts of those who had the joy of living with her. Writing directly to her family, they added: "It was an honour to have been your daughter's teacher."

