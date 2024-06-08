Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The net worth of late YouTube personality Two Mad, also known as Muudea Sedik, has been revealed after his mother moved to become executor of his estate.

The 23-year-old YouTuber was found unresponsive after an LAPD welfare check at his Los Angeles home in February 2024; Twomad hadn't been heard from in several days by concerned parties after missing a series of appointments he had scheduled.

TMZ is reporting that even though Twomad had not set up a will, owing to how young he is, documents obtained by the media outlet state that his worth at the time of his death amounted to $200,000 (around £157,216).

That amount stems from money the YouTuber had at the time alongside several other personal effects, however a list of what those items comprise to bring the net worth of the late personality to the amount published.

LAPD is still investigating the theory that Twomad died of a possible drug overdose after sources informed TMZ that upon entering the property for the welfare check, numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found.

Investigators had earlier ruled out the possibility of foul play being involved in his death.

Who was Twomad?

Twomad, born Muudea Sedik on December 17, 2000, was a Canadian YouTuber and streamer of Ethiopian descent who gained popularity as a teenager by posting comedic meme edits of gameplay footage, starting with “Overwatch.”

At 16, Sedik dropped out of school to pursue YouTube full-time, despite his father's objections. He created his main YouTube channel in August 2017 and quickly became known for his high-energy, edgy humour and cringe comedy.

In 2019, a clip of Twomad saying "goodnight, girl, I’ll see you tomorrow" became a viral meme, further boosting his online presence. Despite being banned from Twitch for an inappropriate incident during a livestream, he continued to grow his audience on YouTube and other platforms.

Twomad became infamous for his pranks and trolling, including popularizing the "zoombombing" trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he disrupted online classes for comedic effect. This period saw his YouTube subscriber count soar from 960,000 to 2.2 million.