Cook, who has over 50,000 subscribers on his channel called Classified Goons, has told his fans he ‘really appreciate(s) every day ever since’ the incident

A video has been released showing the shocking moment a Youtube prankster was shot by a man he was trying to prank.

Tanner Cook, aged 21, was shot in the chest by Alan Colie in an American shopping centre. The incident was caught on camera because Cook was attempting to prank Colie and intended to upload the footage to his Youtube channel, Classified Goons.

But, the prank attempt took an unexpected turn when Colie, age 31, who was obviously irritated by Tanner, pulled a gun on him and shot him in the chest. Tanner was wounded and recovered from his injuries. Collie, meanwhile, was arrested and was last week found guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

But, what exactly happened during the incident, who is Tanner Cook, how is he now, and what will happen to Alan Colie? Here’s all you need to know.

Warning: While the video included in this article does not show the shooting or the aftermath, it does show the moments leading up to the shooting and may be distressing for some people.

Who is Tanner Cook?

Tanner Cook is a 21-year-old social media influencer. He is known for carrying out pranks on unsuspecting members of the public, recording them and uploading the footage to his Youtube channel. His pranks include telling people that his cameraman is following him and filming him and he doesn’t know them and also pretending to vomit on taxi drivers.

He has been running a Youtube channel called Classified Goons since May 2022 and has more than 50,000 subscribers.

Youtuber Tanner Cook, aged 21, who was shot by a person he was trying to pull a prank on. Photo by Instagram/Tanner Cook.

What happened when Tanner Cook was shot?

On 2 April, Tanner went to Dulles Town Center mall in Sterling, Virginia, with the intention of carrying out a prank. His followers will know that he often carried out his pranks in shopping centres. On this occasion, however, Tanner got way more than he bargained for.

The video shows Tanner following Colie, who is a delivery driver and had just picked up some takeaway food, around while thrusting his phone in his face as it repeatedly plays the bizarre phrase “hey dips**t, quit thinking about my twinkle” multiple times.

Colie, who was visibly agitated by the stunt and invasion of his personal space, asked Tanner multiple times to stop and even tried to push the phone out his face. Tanner still pursued Colie, however, and it is at this point that Colie pulled out a gun and pointed it towards Tanner’s chest.

The video of the incident, which was posted on X by Fox 5 DC Reporter David Kaplan, pauses at this point so the actual shooting was not seen. However, the sound of the gun shot can be heard and someone, possibly Tanner’s cameraman, can also be heard saying “oh my f****** god”.

How is Tanner Cook now?

Tanner was taken to hospital to be treated for his injury after the incident. He spent several days in intensive care after the bullet pierced through his stomach and liver.

He has now recovered and, six months later, he is back posting videos on his Youtube channel.

The YouTuber insisted during the trial that he had no inkling he had scared or angered Colie.

He said that he tries to confuse the targets of his pranks for the amusement of his online audience, but that he doesn't seek to elicit fear or anger - although he acknowledged his targets often react that way.

When he was asked why didn't stop the prank despite Colie's repeated requests to do so, Cook said he “almost did” but this was not because he sensed anger from Colie or feared for his safety. Instead, he said Colie wasn't exhibiting the type of behaviour Cook was looking for. In fact, “there was no reaction,” Cook said.

Cook spoke to his fans from his hospital bed at the time of the incident and insisted he was just playing a joke on Colie. “I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well,” he told WUSA9. The influencer also announced the incident will not deter him from continuing to make videos.

In a video he posted called ‘I got shot’, Cook told his followers that “I count every day and I really appreciate every day ever since then”. He added: “Whatever you guys got going on, whether you’re trying to do something, always chase that - don’t ever give up on it. Keep going and don’t ever stop. I really appreciate you guys.”

What happened to Alan Colie?

Police officers attended the scene immediately after the incident and pinned Colie to the ground before arresting him. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a building.

Colie, who had a licence to carry a concealed weapon, was found not guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting after he said he was acting in self defence.

He was found guilty on a lesser charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling but a judge will hear arguments to set aside this conviction at a hearing next month after his lawyer appealed against it. If found guilty of this lesser firearms count, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

One of Colie's defence attorneys Adam Pouilliard said that his client felt threatened by Cook, who is 6 foot 4 inches tall, during the confrontation. He said that Cook “is trying to confuse people to post videos” and added: “He's not worried that he's scaring people. He keeps doing this.”

