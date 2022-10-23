The Halloween parade is one of the most famous in the world

If you go out in New York City on 31 October you could be in for quite the fright!

Ghost, ghouls, goblins and zombies might just be out stalking the streets, at least if you are in the Greenwich Village. Because the famous and iconic Halloween Parade is returning for 2022.

It is estimated that over 50,000 take part in the parade each year. More than two million people are said to come and watch the parade each year.

For those who are thinking about attending, or are just intrigued by the event. Here is all you need to know:

When is the Village Halloween Parade?

The famous event will take place on Halloween itself, which falls on a Monday in 2022. The event traditionally takes place on 31 October, no matter which day of the week it is.

The Halloween parade in the Village will start at 7pm. Live coverage will begin at 8pm.

Where does the Halloween Parade take place?

It takes place in Greenwich Village in New York City. The neighbourhood is on the west side of Lower Manhattan.

The Parade starts at Canal St. and 6th Avenue and goes up 6th Avenue to 15th Street on 6th Avenue.

What time does the parade start and when does it end?

The Village Halloween Parade will begin at 7pm, as previously mentioned above. If you can’t make it exactly for 7pm, then don’t worry the event will run until 11pm.

Do you need tickets to take part?

Anyone can take part in the Village Halloween Parade, provided you are actually in costume. If you want to skip the line, you can purchase a VIP ticket, or joining the special theme section.

Tickets can be purchased by going to the Village Halloween Parade’s official website. Skip the line passes cost over $100.

Participants in the parade are advised to arrive between 6.30pm and 9pm, to avoid missing the parade! You are also advised to make sure that you follow the crowd up Sixth Avenue, not down it. If you go down Sixth Avenue, the police are likely to stop you!

People participate in New York’s 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village on October 31, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Can you watch the Halloween Parade?

If you are in New York City on 31 October you can watch the Village Halloween Parade live. All you need to do is head down to Sixth Avenue in Lower Manhattan and you’ll be able to watch the event.

It is completely free to watch the parade, however, if you want to avoid the crowds and be in a special VIP area to watch the Parade, click here for tickets. You can purchase tickets from the Village Halloween Parade’s website.

The parade will also be televised on NY1 from 8pm on 31 October, if you aren’t able to make it down to Sixth Avenue or don’t want to have to deal with the queues.

When was the Village Halloween Parade started?

The 2022 parade will be the 49th edition of the iconic event. It was first started in 1974 by Greenwich Village puppeteer and mask maker Ralph Lee.

