An evacuation order is in effect in the town Aurora in Indiana amid major flooding.

The Ohio River is set to crest at just above 60 feet on Monday (7 April), bringing the possibility of more flooding in communities along the river, according to the Office of Water Prediction. Forecasters say residents should expect significant flooding in East End, California and New Richmond, Ohio, as well as backwater floods in Silver Grove, Kentucky, and riverfront buildings flooded in Aurora, Indiana.

Stretches of U.S. Route 52 are expected to become flooded, along with additional low-lying roads near the river, and backwater flooding is expected along the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking rivers, forecasters said. The main levels of homes in the East End could also become flooded.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Transportation started installing 15 floodgates at the Riverfront Transit Center under Second Street to prevent the river from spilling onto Fort Washington Way. The Ohio River at Cincinnati remained under a flood warning Monday, with forecasters urging residents to use caution if traveling on the roadways.

Road beds may be washed out under flood waters. It is advised to never drive through flooded roadways as you do not know the condition of the road under the water.

On Facebook a user showed the state of the Ohio River flooding “in and around Paycor Stadium.“ The user said: “What is normally the player's parking lot is completely submerged in water.”

Another user wrote on Facebook: “Never saw this in all my years lived there for years and went back every week in for years”. A third wrote: “I pray everyone stays safe”.