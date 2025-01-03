Olympic medallist Fred Kerley was arrested late Thursday night in Miami Beach, Florida, following an altercation with police. | Getty Images

Olympic medallist Fred Kerley was arrested late Thursday night in Miami Beach, Florida, following an altercation with police.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Miami Beach Police Department shows Kerley, the Paris Olympic bronze medallist in the men’s 100-meter dash, involved in a confrontation with officers before being tased and restrained. The footage captures officers wrestling Kerley to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Kerley, 29, faces charges of battery, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He was booked into jail early Friday morning, with his first court appearance scheduled for later that day.

According to a police report, the incident began when Kerley approached the perimeter of an unrelated police scene, apparently heading toward his car parked nearby. Officers described Kerley as having an "aggressive demeanour" and alleged that he “attempted to force his way through” two officers who had asked him to go around the area.

The report states that an officer raised his hand and made contact with Kerley, who brushed it away. In the subsequent altercation, officers alleged that Kerley "used evasive movements" to resist custody. One officer reportedly "delivered multiple hammer fists" towards Kerley’s head and elbows to his back during attempts to subdue him.

"Stop resisting!" one officer is heard saying in the body-cam footage. "I’m not resisting, get off of me, bro," Kerley responded as he lay on the ground.

The encounter attracted a small crowd, with several onlookers recording the incident on their phones. Kerley’s girlfriend, identified in the police report, can be heard screaming "STOP" repeatedly. "He didn’t do anything!" she told officers. "We were walking to our car! Our car is right there!"

Kerley won a silver medal in the men’s 100-meter dash at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, followed by a world championship title in 2022 and a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.