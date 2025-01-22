Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Capitol rioter who served 60 days in prison for her role in the January 6, 2021 attack has rejected a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Pamela Hemphill, nicknamed the “MAGA granny” on social media for her support of Trump, has spoken out against the pardons granted to those involved in the riots.

Speaking to the BBC, Hemphill said: “Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, rule of law, and, of course, our nation. I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative.”

She added: “We were wrong that day. We broke the law - there should be no pardons.” Hemphill criticised efforts to “rewrite history,” saying she refused to be a part of it.

A Capitol rioter who served 60 days in prison for her role in the January 6, 2021 attack has rejected a pardon from President Donald Trump. | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump’s decision to pardon or commute the sentences of nearly 1,600 people involved in the Capitol riots, including high-profile figures like Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” has sparked controversy. During a news conference, Trump defended his decision, saying, “These people have already served years in prison, and they've served them viciously. It’s a disgusting prison. It’s been horrible. It’s inhumane.”

However, the move has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said, “I just can’t agree with the move,” and warned of “legitimate safety issues on Capitol Hill.” Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are a party of law and order. I think if you attack a police officer, that's a very serious issue, and they should pay a price for that.”

Jacob Chansley, one of the riot’s most recognisable figures, expressed joy at his pardon, telling the BBC: “I walked outside and I screamed ‘freedom’ at the top of my lungs and then gave a good Native American war cry.”