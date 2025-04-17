Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Florida officials have called for the end of spring break on Panama City Beach after weeks of violence and carnage.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez declared that the waterfront city's time as a spring break destination is over. He said: “Panama City Beach can no longer be a Spring Break town. That time is over. Every year we try to manage it, and every year it brings more challenges”.

“I'm not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer works.” There were multiple shootings and disorderly crowds at the gorgeous Florida Panhandle beach this season, reported Panama City News Herald.

Police said they seized firearms and illegal drugs from individuals within those rowdy crowds, according to WJHG. Mr Talamantez added: “If you came with guns, bad intentions, and no respect for this city, we saw you. You thought you could blend in and get away with it. You were wrong. Our officers were ready, and many of you ended up in handcuffs.

“Some of you fired shots over petty arguments and social media drama. And when the cuffs went on, the tough act disappeared. Our officers didn't see hardened criminals. They saw scared kids crying in the interview room. TikTok doesn't show that part, but our body cameras do. In the coming weeks, we will be having serious discussions with stakeholders and city leadership about the future of the Spring Break season.”

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford joined Talamantez in calling for action to be done to end the violence. He said: “Spring break still draws some visitors with bad intentions—folks bringing guns, starting fights, or disrupting our community. We're committed to deterring this behavior and ensuring everyone feels secure. In the coming weeks, we'll need open discussion and honest debate with residents, business owners, and community leaders to sharpen our strategies.”