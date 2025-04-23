Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ‘iconic’ sign at Pensacola Beach has been given a controversial ‘new look’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pensacola Beach sign has greeted visitors to the beach and a "scenic drive east along the Gulf of Mexico" for 64 years. However, the sign has now changed Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America," and the letters for "America" are filled in with an American flag pattern.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the federal government to refer to the body of water historically known as the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this month to recognize the change in state government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pensacola Beach sign was installed in 1961 at the corner of Gregory and Palafox streets before it was moved to its current location in 1962. It was called the "Pensacola Beach Outdoor Spectacular" and was designed by Pensacola commercial artist Patricia Born.

The sign has had to be rebuilt several times over the years, usually because of hurricane damage. The sign was changed in 2019 to use modern LED lights and was replaced again in 2023 after it was damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020.

Escambia County Commission Chairman Mike Kohler told the News Journal the change has been in the works for at least several weeks. He said he brought it up to Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno after Trump signed the executive order. Kohler said the cost of the change was $2,600.

WEAR ABC 3, Northwest Florida's news station, posted on X: “Our iconic Pensacola Beach sign has a new look -- it no longer reads "Gulf of Mexico," but instead "Gulf of America" with American Flag coloring. The sign change cost $2,600.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user replied: “That's idiotic. Please change it back.“ Another said: “So stupid to change it for four years. It’s gonna go back“. A third added: “What a waste of time and money. Just because some moron changed the name.”

However, others rejoiced at the news. One user said: “I so love this. My day is made. This is the most awesome sign I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Go go go America.” Another added: “Love it here! We already went swimming in the Gulf of America!”.