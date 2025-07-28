At least two people were killed and four in hospital after a shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on Monday morning.

The Reno Police Department said officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the resort at 7.25am. Within minutes, officers located the suspect outside the valet area, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect, identified only as an adult male, was transported to the hospital. His condition has not been disclosed, but police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities confirmed that several people suffered injuries of varying severity. Officers also sustained minor injuries, though none were from gunfire. Investigators are working to determine the total number of victims.

The shooting unfolded primarily outside the front entrance, the valet area, and the north side of the parking lot. These areas remain cordoned off as investigations continue.

In a statement, the Grand Sierra Resort said: "We are heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and courageous response by our armed security team, whose immediate actions helped prevent further harm. We also want to thank the Reno Police Department for their rapid assistance and coordination, which was instrumental in quickly eliminating the threat and protecting lives."

The Sparks Police Department is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve also released a statement, saying: “My heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by the tragic shooting incident at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) in Reno this morning. While it is very early in the investigation and details are scarce, I want to thank our region's first responders and medical personnel for their courage and heroic efforts today.”

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo acknowledged the situation in a public statement posted to X: “My office is aware of the officer-involved shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort this morning. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is assisting local authorities with this investigation and will provide support to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department as needed.”

The Grand Sierra Resort said it remains fully operational and is offering support to guests and staff impacted by the shooting.