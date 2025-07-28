Bangkok Thailand: Five killed and two wounded at popular market in tourist hotspot before gunman kills himself
The gunman fatally shot five people at the popular Or Tor Kor market in the Thai capital, a police official told Reuters, adding that the gunman had also killed himself. Security camera footage from the incident showed people scrambling to save themselves as multiple gunshots rang out.
The shooter, a man wearing a black T-shirt and carrying a backpack on his front, arrived at the market before 1pm local time and began shooting multiple rounds. He fled the market before shooting himself dead, The Matichon reported.
The victims have been identified as four security guards working at the market and a woman. Two other women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting,” Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, told AFP. He said the authorities were investigating “for any possible link” to the ongoing clashes at the border between Thailand and Cambodia.
The shooter has been identified as a 61-year-old former security guard, from the Kong district. The Or Tor Kor market, located near the major tourist destination of Chatuchak market, is popular for its fresh produce and local food.
