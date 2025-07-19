At least 20 people are injured after a vehicle 'ploughed into a crowd' in Los Angeles.

The LA Fire Department said there were "multiple patients" at the scene on Santa Monica Boulevard, with reports of an "unknown vehicle" hitting a crowd. Up to five people are reported to be in a critical condition, a further eight to ten in a serious condition, and around a dozen suffering from minor injuries.

Shocking footage from the scene shows multiple people lying on the road around a smashed-up grey car that mounted the sidewalk outside venue The Vermont. The fire department said: "LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time."

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

LAFD identified a spot near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue as the scene of the incident. Unconfirmed eyewitness reports suggest that violence broke out amongst a crowd, followed by a shooting.

Police received a 911 call about reports of shots fired during a fight involving 15 people. More to follow.