Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles: At least 20 people injured after vehicle 'ploughs into crowd' - up to five in critical condition

By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
At least 20 people are injured after a vehicle 'ploughed into a crowd' in Los Angeles.

The LA Fire Department said there were "multiple patients" at the scene on Santa Monica Boulevard, with reports of an "unknown vehicle" hitting a crowd. Up to five people are reported to be in a critical condition, a further eight to ten in a serious condition, and around a dozen suffering from minor injuries.

Shocking footage from the scene shows multiple people lying on the road around a smashed-up grey car that mounted the sidewalk outside venue The Vermont. The fire department said: "LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time."

At least 20 people are injured after a vehicle 'ploughed into a crowd' in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
At least 20 people are injured after a vehicle 'ploughed into a crowd' in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

LAFD identified a spot near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue as the scene of the incident. Unconfirmed eyewitness reports suggest that violence broke out amongst a crowd, followed by a shooting.

Police received a 911 call about reports of shots fired during a fight involving 15 people. More to follow.

