Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles: At least 20 people injured after vehicle 'ploughs into crowd' - up to five in critical condition
The LA Fire Department said there were "multiple patients" at the scene on Santa Monica Boulevard, with reports of an "unknown vehicle" hitting a crowd. Up to five people are reported to be in a critical condition, a further eight to ten in a serious condition, and around a dozen suffering from minor injuries.
Shocking footage from the scene shows multiple people lying on the road around a smashed-up grey car that mounted the sidewalk outside venue The Vermont. The fire department said: "LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time."
LAFD identified a spot near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue as the scene of the incident. Unconfirmed eyewitness reports suggest that violence broke out amongst a crowd, followed by a shooting.
Police received a 911 call about reports of shots fired during a fight involving 15 people. More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.