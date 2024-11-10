Spy Kids actor Robert Vito has been arrested on a felony domestic abuse charge, according to reports.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ reported that police officers were called to the home of Vito in the LA area on Friday night (November 8) after receiving a report of an alleged domestic violence incident. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the actor and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal argument that turn physical.

Vito allegedly also threw his young son onto a couch before knocking him to the ground. Cops said that his son was uninjured, but Vito was taken into custody and booked after spotting visible markings on his girlfriend.

He was booked into jail on Friday night and later released after posting a $50,000 bond on early Saturday morning.

Vito is best known for his role in kids film in the early 2000s, including Spy Kids 3D: Game Over which also starred Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas and George Clooney. He also appeared in TV shows such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The Bernie Mac Show and Port Charles.