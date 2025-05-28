A flash flood warning has been issued in San Antonio, a city in Texas.

The warning covers a large part of Bexar County, as well as parts of Kendall and Comal counties. Much of the San Antonio metro area is included in the waning until 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced.

According to the National Weather Service, additional rainfall totals of 1-3 inches is possible in the warned area, which will cause flash flooding to occur over creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Travel is not recommended across the warning area.

If you must travel, do so with extreme caution. If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around, and find an alternate route. Travelling at night is especially dangerous, as it's harder to recognize when floodwaters are high on roadways.

It comes after golf ball-sized hail and gusty winds left behind damage in San Antonio. The stormy weather blew through San Antonio late Monday and early Tuesday, leaving some residents without power and around a half an inch to an inch of rain across Bexar County.

The weather service reported there were some accounts of golf ball-sized hail at Bandera Road and Highway 211. Three-inch hail was reported at Culebra Road and Talley Road after 9 p.m.

More rounds of disturbances were expected to develop over Mexico and push to the east over South Texas this week. The highs are expected to remain in the 80s this week, while the lows should be in the 70s. Another cold front was expected to arrive in South Texas on Friday.