Britain’s soggy half-term break could soon give way to a burst of summer warmth, with forecasters predicting a potential “heat bomb” in early June, but only after several more days of unsettled weather.

After days of heavy rain and storms have disrupted the start of the school holidays, the Met Office has said that while Wednesday (May 28) will offer a brief respite with “sunny spells and well scattered lighter showers,” more wet and windy weather is due to arrive by Thursday.

“Rain largely clearing this evening, although a band of heavy showers with possible thunderstorms will affect Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia overnight,” the Met Office said in its most recent forecast.

“Wednesday will bring early heavy showers in the south easing, then a day of sunny spells and well scattered lighter showers across the UK... Less breezy, so feeling pleasant in the sunshine.”

By Saturday, forecasters warn there could be a small chance of thunderstorms, particularly in the southeast, alongside some brighter, warmer spells.

The long-range forecast for Sunday 1 June to Tuesday 10 June points to a shift in the weather pattern, with the possibility of very warm or even hot conditions developing later in the period, particularly in the south of England.

“There is the possibility of some very warm or even hot conditions developing later in this period, especially in the south, and these bring with them the chance of thunderstorms,” said the Met Office.

Meteorologist Jo Farrow previously told The Mirror that the jet stream could begin to shift around May 30, allowing high pressure to build from the Azores and potentially bring drier, sunnier conditions.

“There are hints that the jet stream could begin to buckle by May 30 and the Azores high build towards southwest England,” she said. “This would interrupt the westerly unsettled flow and could herald a drier, sunnier weekend for the start of June.”

However, in the meantime, the weather remains changeable, and those hoping for beach days or barbecue weather will need to wait a little longer. According to the Met Office outlook, frontal systems will continue to bring rain, especially in the northwest, though the south may begin to see longer, drier interludes heading into next week.