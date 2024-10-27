Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been found guilty of murder after zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him to die.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Boone, from Florida, was convicted of second-degree murder by an Orange County jury on Friday, nearly four years after she claimed the incident was a “drunken game of hide-and-seek gone wrong.”

In February 2020, Boone’s boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., was found dead in their Winter Park apartment. Boone initially told authorities that after a night of drinking, she had zipped Torres into a suitcase as part of a joke, then went upstairs and passed out, only realising he was still inside when she woke up the next morning. “We thought it was funny and were joking about how he was small enough to fit inside the suitcase,” Boone testified in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial, prosecutors presented video evidence showing Boone mocking Torres as he struggled to breathe inside the suitcase. In one of the clips, she is heard saying: “This is for everything you’ve done to me.” When Torres pleaded that he couldn’t breathe, Boone responded: “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you choke on me.”

Sarah Boone, from Florida, was convicted of second-degree murder after zipping his boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him to die | Orange County Sheriff's Office

Boone testified that the couple’s mood changed after Torres, still zipped inside, began speaking to her angrily. “The things that he was saying very much frightened me, cursing at me and threatening me,” she said.

She also admitted to hitting Torres’s hand with a baseball bat when he attempted to push it out of the suitcase, fearing he might escape. She then went upstairs, fell asleep, and claimed she forgot about the incident until she saw the suitcase the following morning.

Prosecutors argued that Boone was not in any immediate danger and alleged that she intentionally left Torres to die because she believed he “deserved it” due to past issues between them. Boone is scheduled for sentencing on December 2.