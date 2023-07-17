Bayley was injured going for a 'clothesline' during a WWE event in Maryland on Sunday

WWE star Bayley's injury woes continue as the popular professional wrestler suffered a major scare during a non-televised show in Salisbury, Maryland on Sunday (July 16).

According to a report from PWInsider, the member of DAMAGE CTRL was locked in a contest with Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Asuka when her knee gave way while going for a clothesline. Fans in attendance grew increasingly concerned when the official raised the 'X' signal - a sign used in wrestling to show that the wrestler is injured and unable to compete further.

Video footage and pictures have since been shared and gone viral on social media, with worried users replying: "Hyperextended the same knee she last injured, non-contact too. Hopefully it isn't too serious, otherwise she's done for the year."

Another said: "non-contact injuries are normally not good" and a fellow user wished Bayley well and added: "Hope it's not too bad and that she recovers quickly."

This is not the first time Bayley has had problems with her knee, as the multiple time world champion tore her ACL in July 2021 and had to take one full year off from performing. She returned at Summerslam on July 30 last year.

The incident has also raised further questions as to the busy schedules conducted by WWE performers. According to Bleacher, they are on the road for three to four nights a week, typically in different cities and locations each time.

On Twitter, fans questioned: "Is there a need for so many house shows? Far too many injuries happening" and "These athletes are overworked , get rid of house shows it’s ridiculous to work loads of nights a week with travel in between."

How long will Bayley be out with injury?

In an attempt to quash the fear and worries of her adoring fans, Bayley took to Twitter to give a status update after the incident in Maryland. She posted a picture of her knee bandaged up with the caption: "I'll be alright, thanks everyone!".