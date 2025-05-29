A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, in a major blow to a key part of his economic plan.

The Court of International Trade ruled that an emergency law invoked by the White House does not give the president unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country. The Manhattan-based court said the US Constitution gives Congress exclusive powers to regulate commerce with other nations and this is not superseded by the president's remit to safeguard the economy.

The court also blocked a separate set of levies the Trump administration imposed on China, Mexico and Canada, which were in response to what the White House said was the unacceptable flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into the US. Steel and aluminium tariffs are not affected, as they fall under a different law.

The White House reacted saying: "It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency”. The ruling gave the White House 10 days to complete the bureaucratic process of halting the tariffs, although most are currently suspended anyway.

The immediate implications of the court's ruling are unclear. The case needs to go through the appeals process. A higher court may be more Trump-friendly.

Former US under-secretary for international trade, Frank Lavin, has described this ruling as a "big setback" for Trump. Lavin, who held the role from 2005 to 2007 during the Bush administration, told the BBC that the courts decision "diminishes the leverage" that President Trump has in trade negotiations.

He also gave his view on how the president will likely respond to the court ruling. He told the BBC: "This allows him to blame the judiciary for whatever problems might arise. He still will claim victory and claim he's on the right track."