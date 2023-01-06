Trump-backed Republican representative Kevin McCarthy has failed to gain the necessary votes so far to secure his position as US House of Representatives Speaker, leading to one of the longest voting processes in recent memory

The stalemate in the US House of Representatives continues to rumble on as Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy failed to once again gain enough votes to secure the role. The Republican representative has been put through the wringer as both Democrats and Republicans decide on a new Speaker of the House following November’s midterm elections.

The result of the elections saw the Republicans take a slim majority in the House, and therefore, a Republican candidate must be chosen to lead the chamber. However, a small few representative from the party have been holding out on granting McCarthy their vote, complicating the process in the meantime for the Republicans.

Advertisement

Representatives have so far faced 12 rounds of voting. McCarthy, who holds 213 votes after this 12th round, must gain 218 votes in order to be confirmed as Speaker.

But why is the stalemate happening - and what will McCarthy need to do to prevail? NationalWorld spoke to Dr Colin Provost from University College London (UCL) about the current situation and the implications it might have for the House and the Republicans.

Advertisement

Why has the House of Representatives not chosen a Speaker yet?

Traditionally, after a midterm election when a new Congress is chosen by the voting public, a new speaker of the house must be chosen too. Dr Provost explained that McCarthy has been one of the Republican names rising up in the rank over the past few years, saying: “It looks like Kevin McCarthy was was next in line to pay his dues and climb the ranks and it was it was his turn.”

Advertisement

Kevin McCarthy has lost his 12th round of voting in his bid to secure the position of House Speaker. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, his plans to lead the House have been scuppered by a group of around 20 “diehard holdouts” within the Republican Party, who represent a “more extreme part” of the cohort, wiht origins in the Tea Party. Amongst this group includes names such as the controversial Colorado representative Lauren Boebart.

Dr Provost said: “The Tea Party members of Congress believe that the members of Congress should look more closely at ordinary fundamental spending bills. And they should question them more closely and that we need to be more vigilant about spending and so they have kind of enacted these Republican purity tests about spending.

“They're they're not satisfied with Kevin McCarthy, and he's conceding quite a bit in order to get their support.”

Advertisement

One of the major concerns with this ongoing clash of ideals is that without a Speaker in place, the House cannot sit and therefore business cannot resume.

Is Trump’s influence on the Republican Party weaning?

Advertisement

One of the most notable factors of McCarthy’s bid for speaker is that he has the backing of former President Donald Trump. Trump had lightly endorsed the representative, urging Republicans on social media to “take the victory” and vote for McCarthy to end the long voting process.

While once upon a time, Trump’s endosrement would have been enough to unite the Republicans against one cause, the former president is having trouble keeping some of those who were his most staunch allies onboard. It comes after a muted response to his bid to run once again for president in the 2024 election and a distancing from Trump amid the January 6 committee findings. Many Republicans are said to be preferring more paletable options such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican nominee for 2024.

Dr Provost said: “They don't appear to be listening to him [Trump]. That may be another sign of his own diminished influence on the party, because he certainly can't get these people to do what they don't want to do.”

The House has been in disarray as voting for the Speaker continues into the thirteenth round. (Credit: Getty images)

Advertisement

What is the likely outcome of the situation?

Currently, McCarthy find himself still five votes short of the 218 he needs to secure the Speaker role in the House. While this number has slowly increased round-by-round, Dr Provost explains that this means that the California representative will have to have made concessions in order to break the deadlock.

Advertisement

He said: “It's gonna continue to put him on a very short leash. Originally, he said that he would never concede to the demand that any member of Congress be allowed at anytime to call for a leadership election, to potentially remove him as Speaker of the House. It appears that he's conceding on that point as well.

“It's not looking like it's going to be a very functioning of a very smoothly functioning House of Representatives, even if he finally makes the necessary concessions to get in there.”

One of the issues with this is that the 20-strong group of Republicans holding out for these concessions will not be on the same page as the remaining 202 Republicans in the House, yet they will hold the cards. Dr Provost said: “There's going to be complaints about the way things are being run or there's going to be motions coming up about spending bills that normally would go through much more quickly.

Advertisement