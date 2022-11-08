US Midterm elections 2022: when will we know the results of the House and Senate midterms?
All 50 states are taking part in the US Midterms, with results expected at staggered times - here’s everything you need to know about when we can expected the results
Millions of voter are heading to the polls in the US today as the midterm elections get underway. All 50 states are taking part in the election, voting for a range of positions such as new Congressmen and Congresswomen, Senators and Governors.
While in-person voting is taking place, voters have also been able to mail in their ballots and also take part in early voting. With a plethora of voting methods on offer, counting can become a complicated process.
With major seats up for grabs and some races too close to call, every vote counts in some states. NationalWorld has compiled a handy list to help guide you through the Midterm elections.
Here’s when we can expected results from each state. Please note that timings are in UK time.
Alabama
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: from 2am with most results expected by 4.30am
Alaska
Polls close: 5am, 9 November; 6am, 9 November in Aleutian Islands
When we could get results: begin at 5am but the final results won’t be confirmed until 23 November, with updates on 15 and 18 November
Arizona
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: earliest reports expected at 3am, final results expected within days
Arkansas
Polls close: 1.30am, 9 November
When we could get results: results expected quickly, with the first batch around 2.15am. Most results expected to be announced by 5am
California
Polls close: 4am, 9 November
When we could get results: some results are expected to be announced the same night. But likely to take until around 15 November to count a high number of mail-in votes.
Colorado
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: initial results are expected by 3am, with the majority announced by 7am
Connecticut
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of voted expected to be reported by around 6am, however cities may take a few days to declare
Delaware
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: results will start being reported immediately after polls close, with most votes expected by 5am
District of Columbia
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of votes are mail-in ballots, meaning that it may take a couple of days to finish counting. We should expect results by 15 November.
Florida
Polls close: 12am, 9 November; 1am, 9 November in the Panhandle
When we could get results: results are expected quickly as mail-in votes and early votes must be counted within 30 minutes of the polls closing. We should know Florida’s full results, including in-person ballots, a few hours after the polls close.
Georgia
Polls close: 12am, 9 November
When we could get results: full results are expected to be announced by 10pm, 10 November
Hawaii
Polls close: 5am, 9 November
When we could get results: final results expected by early morning 10 November
Idaho
Polls close: 3am, 9 November; 4am, 9 November in the Panhandle
When we could get results: initial results by 4am, with majority expected by around 9am
Illinois
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of results expected within a few hours, but larger cities may take up to a week to count. Full results confirmed after 22 November.
Indiana
Polls close: 11pm, 8 November; 12am, 9 November in northwest and southwest corners
When we could get results: most votes expected to be counted on the same night, and reported within 24 hours of polls closing
Iowa
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of ballots to be counted on the same night, with results historically reported by around 7am
Kansas
Polls close: 1am, 9 November; 2am, 9 November in a few western counties
When we could get results: most voted to be counted after polls close, with reporting taking place around 7am. Postal votes may take longer, with final ballots received by 11 November
Kentucky
Polls close: 11pm, 8 November; 12am, 9 November in west of the state
When we could get results: results are expected to be reported within a few hours of polls closing. Historical vote counting has seen most votes counted by around 7am.
Louisiana
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: timings are unconfirmed but Louisiana is usually reports a majority of the ballots within a few hours of polls closing
Maine
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: unofficial results likely to be reported the same night, official results must be confirmed by 11 November.
Maryland
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: some results from early voting and mail-in ballots expected shortly after polls close. Election day ballots expected within a few hours. Other mail-in and early ballots will have to wait until 10 November at the earliest
Massachusetts
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: all ballots expected to be reported on election night, within a few hours of polls closing
Michigan
Polls close: 1am, 9 November; 2am, 9 November in the Upper Peninsula
When we could get results: full results expected at around 1am, 10 November.
Minnesota
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: initial results expected 15 minutes after polls close, full results expected by 6am.
Mississippi
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of results expected a few hours after polls close
Missouri
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: full results expected a few hours after polls close
Montana
Polls close: 3am, 9 November
When we could get results: initial results expected shortly after 3am, with further updates over the next few days
Nebraska
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of votes are expected to be reported by 6am, with further updates on 11 November
Nevada
Polls close: 3am, 9 November
When we could get results: vote reporting cannot begin until the last person in line to vote has done so, which could be hours after the polls officially close. At hat point, results are expected to come in, however it may take a few days for postal and early votes to be counted
New Hampshire
Polls close: 12am - 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: unofficial results expected on the same evening, with confirmations coming within the next few days
New Jersey
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: most ballot expected to be reported on the same evening, but confirmation of some postal votes won’t come through until at least 14 November
New Mexico
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: almost all final results expected within a few hours of polls closing, with the first announcements expected shortly after 2am
New York
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: New York City results expected around 2.30pm, with the rest of the state coming in throughout the evening
North Carolina
Polls close: 12.30am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of votes are expected to be reported by around 2am, with further updates throughout the night from 2.30am
North Dakota
Polls close: 1am, 9 November; 2am, 9 November in southwest corner
When we could get results: initial results expected at around 2am, with most results aiming to be reported by 5am
Ohio
Polls close: 12.30am, 9 November
When we could get results: some results expected within a few hours of the polls closing. More mail-in ballots could be counted by 18 November at the earliest
Oklahoma
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: first batch of results expected 10 minutes after polls close - majority of results expected to be reported by 6am
Oregon
Polls close: 3am - 4am, 9 November
When we could get results: most results expected to take place on the same evening, however mailed ballots may take up until 15 November at the earliest
Pennsylvania
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: on-the-day ballots expected to be reported on election night, but absentee votes could be counted up until Wednesday evening
Rhode Island
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: initial results expected shortly after polls close, with the majority of votes to be reported by 3am
South Carolina
Polls close: 12am, 9 November
When we could get results: full results expected to be reported within the hours following the closure of polls
South Dakota
Polls close: 1am, 9 November in the east of the state; 2am, 9 November in the west of the state
When we could get results: reporting can only begin after the final poll closes, but the majority of results are expected within the hours following this
Tennessee
Polls close: 1am, 9 November
When we could get results: almost all results expected to be reported within the hours following polls closing
Texas
Polls close: 1am, 9 November; 2am, 9 November in western tip
When we could get results: unofficial results expected within 24 hours of polls closing, with postal ballots being counted by 10 November
Utah
Polls close: 3am, 9 November
When we could get results: results are expected much slower than other states - almost all votes are postal and reporting can take up until 22 November
Vermont
Polls close: 12am, 9 November
When we could get results: first results are expected at around 12.30am, with almost all unofficial results completed by around 5am
Virginia
Polls close: 12am, 9 November
When we could get results: results will update regularly throughout election night, with the majority expected to declare. Mail ballots could take a little long, with results reported next week
Washington
Polls close: 4am, 9 November
When we could get results: final result won’t be reported until 29 November - a majority of the votes are postal ballots, with around 40-50% of the vote expected to be reported throughout election night
West Virginia
Polls close: 12.30am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of results expected by 6am, however the winner may not be known until all postal votes have been counted on 14 November
Wisconsin
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: majority of results are expected within a few hours of polls closing, stretching into 9 November
Wyoming
Polls close: 2am, 9 November
When we could get results: first batch of results expected by around 3am, with the majority of results reported by 7am
