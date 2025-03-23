A fire at Walt Disney’s World Resort left visitors fleeing as black smoke billowed into the Florida sky.

The blaze broke out at Disney’s Epcot theme park in Orlando, Florida on Saturday afternoon (March 22). Footage and images shared to social media showed thick, black smoke pouring into the sky near the theme park’s French Pavilion area, which features a replica of the Eiffel Tower.

According to authorities, the fire was sparked after a malfunction with a walk-in fridge in a backstage area, with the cause still under investigation. Its proximity to the ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ ride, which was evacuated as a precaution.

It was confirmed that the fire did not spread to public areas, but the sheer amount of smoke billowing from the affected backstage area into the clear sky caused some visitor to quickly flee the immediate area.

A spokesperson for the park said that fire crews had extinguished the blaze by around 7.20pm. Authorities added that no one was injured in the incident.

The fire scare took place during Spring Break in the US, which is one of the busiest times of the year for the Disney resort.

Is Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando still open?

Walt Disney World Resort is open as normal despite the fire scare yesterday afternoon. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is open again from 9am until 9pm, with early access available from 8.30pm. The Epcot theme park as a whole is open as normal from 9am until 9pm, with early access available between 8.30am and 9am.