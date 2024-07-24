Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A humpback whale has capsized a small fishing boat off the coast of New Hampshire with two frightened sailors on board.

A video shared on social media showed the large mammal breaching through the waters off the coast of Portsmouth in America on Tuesday (23 July). In the footage, captured by Colin Yager, the animal can be seen bringing its snout down on the rear of the small vessel sending the two people onboard into the water.

The boat can be seen floating on the water on its side before it starts to submerge and flip over. Another clip shows the boat being towed by another fishermen nearby who captured the whole scene.

It is understood that everyone onboard escaped without injury. Users have been commenting on the clip, one person said: “This is crazy - whales don't do that by accident.” Another added: “This is insane to watch”.

According to WGME, the humpback, which is believed to be about two years old. has been spotted around the Maine and New Hampshire border over the last week. This is close to where the whale was filmed off Portsmouth.