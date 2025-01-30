Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services in Washington DC are searching the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after a plane smashed into a US Army helicopter.

US President Donald Trump has spoken out on the incident wishing for God to bless the souls of those affected by the American Airlines crash, adding that it should have been prevented. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and three US Army soldiers were on board the military helicopter. About 300 emergency responders are in "rescue mode", with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors in windy, dark conditions.

A number of bodies are reported to have been recovered, but there is no official update on casualties. According to a report in the US, at least 18 bodies have been recovered by emergency services. Citing a police official, CBS News added no survivors have yet been found.

The collision happened on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News. Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority president Jack Potter says 19 aircraft in the air were diverted away from Reagan to Dulles International Airport nearby.

Emergency services in Washington DC are searching the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after a plane smashed into a US Army helicopter. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking in the wake of the horror, Trump said: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

In a later post, the world leader questioned how the accident happened. He wrote: “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn.

“Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

Vice President JD Vance said on his own to social media: "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best."

In a statement, DC Police said: "At 8:53pm, multiple calls were received for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River. DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River. There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."