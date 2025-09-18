A guest at Epic Universe died after becoming unresponsive after riding one of its roller coasters.

In a statement to FOX 35, Universal said the guest became unresponsive after riding its Stardust Racers roller coaster. The guest was taken to the hospital, where he or she later died.

Stardust Racers was closed Wednesday night (17 September) and would remain closed, Universal said in its statement. It's not known how long the ride will be closed.

Hours earlier, FOX 35 noted that Stardust Racers was on an "extended closure," according to the Universal app. Universal said in a statement: "Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night.

The circumstances of how the guest became unresponsive and later died were not known. The person's name has also not been released.

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.