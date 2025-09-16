Authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old student at Delta State University in Mississippi was found “hanging from a tree” on campus.

The student was identified as 21-year-old Demartravion “Trey” Reed, of Grenada, according to Delta State President Dr. Daniel Ennis. Delta State’s Director of Public Safety Mike Peeler said university police received a call around 7:05 a.m. Monday in reference to the body of a Black male “hanging from a tree” near the central campus’ pickleball courts.

The man was later identified as Reed, and his next of kin were notified of his death. Mr Peeler said: “At this time, there is no evidence of foul play,” Peeler said. He added that Reed’s body was recovered by the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Police Department have been called in to assist in the investigation. Officials say there is no ongoing threat, and the campus is safe.

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old student at Delta State University in Mississippi was found “hanging from a tree” on campus. (Photo: Trey Reed/Facebook) | Trey Reed/Facebook

The university, which opened in 1925, had events celebrating its centennial scheduled for Monday afternoon. Those were canceled in addition to all classes. Counseling was made available to students and faculty.

The incident has escalated after a TikTok user, identifying as Trey Reed's cousin, alleged that the death of Reed was a case of racist violence. He alleged that Delta State University, founded in 1924 as a predominantly white public university, has a history of violence against black students.

The user said: “Now, I just got off the phone with one of my cousins. She said she seen the reports and it said that he was beaten and bruised. Both his arms were broken and he had a broken leg. I'm gonna let y'all do the math.”

Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark told the Mississippi Free Press in a 15 September interview that he assisted his colleague, Deputy Coroner Dwayne Proctor, in examining Reed’s body. Contrary to rumours on social media, Roark reportedly said he saw no evidence of broken arms or legs. “I saw no broken limbs,” he said.

Roark declined to elaborate further, stating that the case was still under investigation.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.